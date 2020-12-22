OnePlus, the Chinese phone maker is offering excellent discount on the OnePlus 7T as a part of its holiday sale. OnePlus is selling the last year's flagship phone as low as $99 during the special holiday sale. But, there's a catch to it. Customers can purchase the OnePlus 7T at the above-mentioned price provided they buy the current flagship - OnePlus 8T. This means customers will have to pay $749 for the OnePlus 8T and $99 for the OnePlus 7T. For both the phones, the total amount that will be required to pay is $848. Android 11 OS Update Coming To OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Next Month.

The OnePlus 7T is a year old device though, it packs some great specifications. The phone maker still has a number of units available in the markets like the US, thus the company is running this promo that offers OnePlus 7T at this attractive price. This offer on the OnePlus 7T is purely for the holiday season and will be valid till December 31, 2020. It is important to note that OnePlus 7T available for sale is the T-Mobile version.

OnePlus 7T (File photo)

The best present you can get this holiday is upgraded premium tech. If you buy the OnePlus 8T, we'll give you a 7T for $99. Visit https://t.co/c6sjINcSow to learn more. pic.twitter.com/2nZ6WXfnQU — OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) December 21, 2020 OnePlus 7T (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The OnePlus 7T smartphone available under holiday sale is an 8GB +128GB variant in Frosted Silver colour. It comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 855+ processor. It is backed by a 3800mAh battery with Warp charge 30T. For photography, there is a triple rear camera (48MP+12MP+16MP) while the front camera is a 16MP sensor positioned in the waterdrop notch. It runs Android 10 based OxygenOS, and will soon receive an update for Android 11.

