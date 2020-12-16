OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker has completed seven years in the Indian market. To celebrate this, the company has organised its 7th anniversary sale providing attractive offers on its existing range of products via Amazon India. Buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on purchasing any OnePlus smartphone via HDFC Bank Cards & EMI transactions. Apart from smartphones, OnePlus is also offering 10 percent off on its select audio products. This offer on smartphones and accessories is valid till December 31, 2020. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased by CEO Pete Lau on Weibo.

OnePlus 7th Anniversary Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

OnePlus' current flagship phone - OnePlus 8T 5G is listed on Amazon India website with a starting price of Rs 42,999 for the 8GB & 128GB variant. Interested customers can get their hands on the device with up to Rs 2,000 instant discount via HDFC Bank cards and easy EMI. Other offers include 25 percent back up to Rs 150 with Amazon Pay later, no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000 & more.

OnePlus 8T 5G Launched in India (Photo Credits; OnePlus India)

OnePlus 8 Series - OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB & 128GB model is being offered at Rs 54,999 with up to Rs 3,000 discount via HDFC Bank cards, Easy EMI, up to Rs 10,700 off on exchange & 25 percent back up to Rs 150. On the other hand, OnePlus 8 phone with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs 41,999.

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Online India Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The OnePlus 8 device also gets up to Rs 2,000 instant discount through HDFC Bank cards, EMI starting from Rs 1,977, up to Rs 10,700 off on exchange and no-cost EMI options.

OnePlus 8 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

OnePlus Nord - Interested customers can get the Nord 5G phone at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB & 128GB model with Rs 1,000 off plus up to 6 months no-cost EMI on HDFC cards, EMI starting from Rs 1,318 & up to 10,700 off on exchange deal.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus Buds Z & OnePlus Buds are listed on Amazon India website at Rs 2,999 and Rs 4,990 respectively. Customers purchasing the earbuds can avail no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000 along with 25 percent cashback of up to Rs 150 via Amazon Pay later. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition is also available for Rs 1,999 with 5 percent back via ICICI Bank credit cards for Prime members & no-cost EMI on select cards.

OnePlus Buds Listed on Flipkart (Photo Credits: Slash Leaks)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).