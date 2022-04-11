After launching the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, the Chinese phone maker is reportedly on a new smartphone. The device could be called OnePlus Ace. OnePlus was recently rumoured to launch the 10R smartphone. Now, a tipster 'Digital Chat Station', on Weibo, has revealed that the upcoming smartphone could be named as OnePlus Ace. OnePlus is yet to confirm the name of the device. OnePlus 10 With Dimensity 9000 SoC To Reportedly Debut Soon, OnePlus 10 Ultra in the Works.

The device has been spotted on the Geekbench website, revealing its key specifications and features. The alleged OnePlus Ace with a model number OnePlus PGKM10 managed to bag 962 points in a single-core test and 3,819 points in the multi-core test. Moreover, the Geekbench listing reveals that the OnePlus Ace will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM.

The handset is said to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery along with 160W fast charging support. The handset is likely to run on Android 12 OS. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to start teasing the OnePlus Ace phone soon via social media channels.

