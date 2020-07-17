OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to introduce the OnePlus Nord handset in India on July 21. The company also announced that it will be launching the OnePlus Buds along with the OnePlus Nord smartphone. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus Buds has been listed on Flipkart. The firm has already revealed some information about the earbuds. Lets quickly sum up all the features of OnePlus Buds that the company revealed. OnePlus Buds Images & Specifications Unveiled Ahead of India Launch.

The upcoming earbuds will be offered with a dedicated gaming mode with ultra-low latency & deeper optimizations for OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus CEO 'Pete Lau' recently revealed that the Earbuds will offer up to 30 hours of battery life with a charging case & can deliver up to 7 hours of battery life without the charger. Also, a poster unveiled by the company confirmed that the device will come with a 'half-n-ear design.

You asked for no wires. We heard you. See our first truly wireless headphones July 21 during the #OnePlusNordAR launch. #OnePlusBuds pic.twitter.com/7Sx44b2YN3 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) July 13, 2020

According to the reports, the OnePlus wireless earbuds will support warp charging. Each earbud weighs about 4.6 grams whereas the charging case is just 36 grams.

OnePlus Buds (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The company claims that the earbuds will also offer 10 hours of use time after just 10 minutes of charging. OnePlus' upcoming wireless buds will rival the AirPods that offers 24 hours of battery life. More specifications will be revealed during the OnePlus Buds Launch.

