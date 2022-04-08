OnePlus has confirmed to launch several devices this year and the OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to be one of them. Ahead of its launch, specifications and renders of the Nord 2T have been leaked online by tipster Yogesh Brar. The leaked renders showcase the back and front panels of the handset. According to the leaked renders, a punch-hole cut-out can be seen at the top left corner. OnePlus 10 With Dimensity 9000 SoC To Reportedly Debut Soon, OnePlus 10 Ultra in the Works.

The device will also come with curved corners and a flat display. At the back, two large rings can be seen. The ring on the top will carry a primary sensor, whereas the bottom ring will get the other two snappers. Apart from the rings, two LED flashlights and a OnePlus branding can be seen.

According to Brar, the OnePlus 2T will come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The handset could pack a 50MP main camera, a 32MP selfie lens, a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support and an alert slider. Another report claims that the Nord 2T launch might take place this or next month. The handset is likely to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000.

