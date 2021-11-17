OnePlus, the Chinese phone maker is rumoured to launch the Nord N20 5G smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, renders and specifications of the device have been leaked online. A known tipster who goes by the name of OnLeaks in partnership with 91Mobiles has shared images of the upcoming Nord N20 5G device. The handset will be introduced as the successor to the Nord N10 5G phone. The leaked images reveal triple rear cameras, a punch-hole display and a glossy back panel. OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition Goes on Sale in India, Check Price & Offers Here.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G (Photo Credits: OnLeaks X 91Mobiles)

The punch-hole cut is located at the top left corner. The device is likely to get a flat frame with curved edges. The volume and power buttons are situated at the right spine, whereas the SIM card slot could be on the left edge. At the back, the phone might come with three lenses along with an LED flash.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G (Photo Credits: OnLeaks X 91Mobiles)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is likely to come with a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display and could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. For optics, the device is said to come with a 48MP primary lens and two 2MP lenses. At the front, there could be a 16MP selfie snapper. Moreover, the smartphone is said to come in Grey and Purple shades.

