OnePlus Resume Partial Services in India; OnePlus Smartphones, TVs Available on Sale via OnePlus.in & Amazon.in For Selected Stores in Green & Orange Zones

OnePlus Representational Image (File Photo)

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer on Tuesday officially announced that it has partially resumed its sales in the country. The brand decided to take this step only when the union government announced a relaxation on the restrictions on the delivery of non-essential goods across the country in Green and Orange zones only. The brand is selling products likes smartphone and smart TVs on its official website and Amazon.in. The company also confirmed that it would soon re-open stores in the green and orange zones. Xiaomi To Launch Truly Wireless Earbuds In India Alongside Mi 10 Flagship Smartphone on May 8.

It is important to note that the OnePlus products listed on the official website, however, they are 'out of stock' currently. The interested customers can select the 'Notify Me' option to get instant information on the availability of OnePlus smartphones or smart TVs.

Moreover, Amazon is also providing deliveries only to the green and orange zones identified by the central government. However, the estimated time of delivery varies between 5 to 15 days. Interestingly, several OnePlus products are also listed on Flipkart.

Talking about the recently launched products, OnePlus has remained silent on the availability details of the newly launched OnePlus 8 series. The prices for the new flagship phones were announced last month. The OnePlus 8 pop-up boxes are also eligible for delivery in Orange and Green zones, but their availability remains under question.