Mumbai, January 4: OPPO has confirmed that it will launch its new flagship smartphone lineup in India, the OPPO Reno 13 series, on January 9, 2025. The series includes the OPPO Reno 13 5G and OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G smartphones, which come with various AI features and flagship processors along with several other segment-leading specifications. The smartphones have a dual-camera setup on the rear and a premium-looking design.

OPPO has confirmed that it will launch the Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G in two colours next week. The camera module on the rear boasts a ring-like flash for enhancing night photography. Besides, the company has included all the major features ahead of the launch, including powerful camera sensors, a larger battery, artificial intelligence, and underwater protection with a higher Ingress Protection Rating. POCO X7 Series Launch on January 9, POCO X7 Pro 5G To Debut With Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 in India; Know What Makes It Unique.

OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO has confirmed that its new Reno 13 Pro 5G will come with IP68 and IP69 water resistance ratings, offering more protection against water and dust and allowing underwater photography. It will boast a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom and OIS support. The triple camera setup on the rear module would also include a 50MP LYT-808 primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G would pack a 32MP on the front. With OIS and EIS, the camera would allow up to 4K video recording at 60fps and 30fps.

Besides these features and specs, OPPO will also include a massive 5,800mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging in the Reno 13 Pro 5G, claiming to offer 5-year durability. OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G is also expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB internal storage options. It will likely have UFS 3.1 storage and a 120Hz AMOLED display. OPPO also confirmed launching its flagship device with self-developed "SignalBoost Chip X1". Along with this, the device will have various AI camera features. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Price Drops in India: Check Price and Know How To Grab the Deal.

OPPO Reno 13 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO Reno 13 5G would likely offer up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 512GB storage. It may also offer a 120Hz 6.59-inch AMOLED display, the same MediaTek D8350 SoC, and video capabilities like 4K recording at 60fps and 30fps with OIS and EIS enabled. However, it would have a smaller 5,600mAh battery compared to Reno 13 Pro 5G. It would include a 50MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, it may offer a 50MP selfie shooter.

