Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker, officially launched its Oppo A53s smartphone in India. The handset will go on sale in the country on May 2, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart. The phone will be offered with exciting offers such as 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,250 on HDFC Bank credit cards, credit EMI and debit card non-EMI-transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 10 percent off via HDFC Bank Mastercard credit card on the first transaction. Oppo A53s 5G India Launch Set for April 27, 2021; Teased on Flipkart.

Oppo A53s 5G (Photo Credits: (i_hsay Twitter)

Oppo A53s features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Oppo A53s 5G (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 13MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed by the company to deliver 17.74 hours of continuous video playback. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5, a USB Type-C port, 5G and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Coming to the pricing, Oppo A53s is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 16,990.

