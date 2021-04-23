Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker, will officially launch its Oppo A53s device in India on April 27, 2021. The handset has been listed on the Indian e-commerce website 'Flipkart' which reveals its launch date and time. As per the Flipkart teaser, the phone will come with large storage and high speed. Flipkart has also provided a 'Notify Me' button on its website so that interested users can get a notification when the phone is released. Oppo Enco Buds With 24 Hours Battery Life & Noise Cancellation Launched; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

Oppo A53s 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

As per a new report, Oppo A53s will be priced under Rs 15,000 and will be made available in a blue gradient finish including other colours as well. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. For optics, the handset is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash placed inside the camera module.

As per the Flipkart listing, a side-mounted fingerprint can be seen on the device. Apart from this, nothing more is known about Oppo's upcoming phone. We expect the company to roll out several teasers before its official launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2021 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).