Oppo India has officially launched the A77s smartphone today in India. Oppo A77s is the new variant of Oppo A77, which was announced last month in some Asian markets. Key features of Oppo A77s include a LCD display, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP AI dual rear camera and more. It will be made available for purchase from tomorrow via online and offline channels. The handset is Oppo's latest mid-range smartphone in the A Series. Oppo A77 4G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

Oppo A77s gets a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1612x720 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device also comes with up to 5GB of virtual RAM. For clicking photographs, the handset comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP monochrome shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie shooter. Oppo India & Microsoft Collaborate To Empower Indian Startups via ‘Elevate’ Programme.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. The smartphone is claimed to be charged up to 100 percent in 71 minutes. Oppo A77s runs on Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1 UI. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It comes in sunset orange and starry black colour options. Coming to the pricing, Oppo A77s is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

