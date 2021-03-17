Oppo F19 Pro Series is now available for online sale in India. Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ were launched in India last week. Both smartphones are being listed on Flipkart and Amazon India. Sale offers include up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit, debit cards and credit EMI for Oppo F19 Pro+, up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank for the Oppo F19 Pro, up to Rs 12,550 off via exchange deals, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options. Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ & Oppo Band Style Launched, Priced in India From Rs 21,490.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo F19 Pro+ sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Oppo F19 Pro Series (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The phone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device features a quad rear camera system comprising a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro shooter.

Oppo F19 Pro Series (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

On the other hand, the Oppo F19 Pro flaunts a 6.43-inch AMOLED display FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging support. The smartphone comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. Coming to the pricing, the Oppo F19 Pro+ is priced at Rs 25,990 for the 8GB & 128GB model. On the other hand, the Oppo F19 Pro with 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB variant cost Rs 21,490 and Rs 23,490 respectively.

