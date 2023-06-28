Mumbai, June 28: Oppo is getting ready to launch a new K-series smartphone. Specs and details of the upcoming handset have surfaced online now.

The Oppo K11 (with model number PJC110) has been spotted in a new TENAA listing. It will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display with a centre-punch hole design. iQOO 11S Coming With 2K+ AMOLED Curved Screen, Launch Date Confirmed: Check All Specs and Features Here.

Oppo K11 Specifications

As per the new listings and reports, the Oppo K11 will be powered by an Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G 6nm chipset with Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB / 12GB RAM, and 128GB / 256GB storage.

In terms of dimensions, the upcoming smartphone will measure 162.7 x 75.5 x 8.23 and weighs 184g. It will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (2412 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo K11 is likely to run Android 13 operating system with OxygenOS 13 on top. Connectivity options will include 5G (SA/NSA), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

The Dual SIM smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging support. It is said to sport a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

On the back, the Oppo K11 will feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP IMX890 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and a LED flash. Realme Narzo 60 Series Officially Confirmed to Flaunt a Premium Curved Display; Checkout Other Key Details Inside.

Oppo K11 Price and Launch Date

The Oppo K11 is expected to be launched in July this year. As of now, the price tag is still under wraps.

