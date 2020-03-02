Oppo Reno3 Pro Smartphone Launching in India Today; Watch LIVE Streaming of World’s First 44MP Dual Punch-hole Camera Phone Launch Event

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Smartphone Launching in India Today (Photo Credits: Oppo India Twitter)

The chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to launch world’s first handset with A 44MP Dual selfie shooter setup i.e. Oppo Reno3 Pro. The launch event will begin at 12.30 pm IST, which can be streamed online via official YouTube channel & other social media accounts. Interested users can watch the live television broadcast of the event here. Oppo Reno3 Pro Pre-booking Starts Ahead of India Launch; Pleasing & Exciting Offers on Flipkart, Amazon & Retail Stores.

The company has been teasing the smartphone unveiling its new features on Official Twitter & Oppo India Website. Oppo Reno3 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64MP main snapper, a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter & a 2MP mono lens. At the front, the handset will come equipped with a dual shooter setup flaunting a 44MP ultra-clear main camera lens with ultra night selfie, video bokeh mode & a 2MP depth of field sensor. This clears that the Oppo Reno3 Pro India model will be different from the china variants that were launched last year.

The world’s first 44MP selfie camera phone will be launched in three colour variants i.e auroral blue, midnight black & sky white. Rumoured to be fuelled by a 4,025mAh battery with VOOC flash charging 4.0 support, the smartphone might be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G chipset & could run on Android 10 based ColorOS 7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Coming To India on March 2; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Oppo Reno3 Pro price & configuration has not been announced yet. The Oppo Reno3 Pro launched in China with 8GB RAM + 128GB & 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs 41,300) & CNY 4,499 (Rs 46,500) respectively. So we could expect same prices for Oppo Reno 3 Pro India variants.