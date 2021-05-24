The Chinese phone maker Oppo has officially launched a new smartphone under its Reno Series in Japan. The Oppo Reno5 A phone comes with IP68 certification, quad rear cameras, 90Hz display, Snapdragon 765G SoC, hole-punch design. The company hasn't announced the official prices of the phone yet. It's expected to go on sale in Japan by early next month. It will be offered in two colours - Ice Blue and Silver Black. Oppo Reno6, Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ 5G Renders & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Report.

Oppo Reno5 A Smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo Japan)

The smartphone comes as a successor to the Reno 3A that was launched in Japan last year at JPY 39,800 (around Rs 26,600). Specification-wise, the phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen also comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. Under the skin, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC that is clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The internal memory can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photography, there is a quad-camera module at the back comprising a 64MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP monochrome & macro lenses. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP shooter positioned in the hole-punch cutout. It runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging technology.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2021 12:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).