Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed to launch its Reno6 Series in the home country on May 27, 2021. Ahead of the launch, renders and specifications of the Reno6 Series have been leaked online. Chinese retail websites such as Suning and JD.com have listed the Reno6 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 Pro+ 5G handsets which reveals their official renders and specifications. Oppo Reno6 Series Launch Set for May 27, 2021; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Oppo Reno6 Series (Photo Credits: JD.com)

As per the renders, Reno6 and Reno6 Pro will be offered in three colours - Summer Harumi, Galaxy Dream and Night Sea. Both devices seem to have an identical rear design, a rectangle-shaped camera setup, an LED flash. The Reno6 Pro can be seen with curved edges whereas the Reno6 phone has a flat display. On the other side, the Reno6 Pro+ 5G will feature a curve-edged display. Oppo Reno6 is expected to sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display whereas the Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ 5G could feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen. Reno6 Series are likely to support a refresh rate of 90Hz and FHD+ resolution.

Oppo Reno6 Series (Photo Credits: JD.com)

Oppo Reno6 Pro+ 5G will come equipped with 50MP + 16MP + 13MP + 2MP snappers. It is likely to arrive in Summer Harumi and Moon Sea shades. Oppo Reno6, Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ 5G might come powered by Dimensity 900, Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 870 chipsets. The Reno6 and Reno6 Pro phones are likely to get a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP shooters. At the front, the Reno6 phone could sport a 32MP selfie camera. All models of the Reno6 Series could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

