Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially unveiled the Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G handset in China. The company held a conference today where it announced the premium device. The handset will be made available for sale from January 22, 2021 with pre-orders commencing from January 18, 2021. The smartphone comes with top-notch specs like Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, Sony's high-end IMX766 image sensor & more. Oppo Reno 5 Pro Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ Chip Likely To Be Launched in India Soon.

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In terms of specifications, Oppo Reno5 Pro+ features a 6.5-inch FHD+ curved punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the Reno5 Pro+ flaunts a quad rear camera module comprising of a 50MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens & a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies & attending video calls, the phone sports a 32MP snapper.

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging facility & will be offered in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. For cooling, the device gets a three dimensional VC liquid cooling system. Coming to the pricing, Oppo Reno5 Pro+ is priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 45,014) for the 8GB & 128GB variant whereas the 12GB & 256GB model cost CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs 50,643).

