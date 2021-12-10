Pepsi, the soft drink maker, announced that it has introduced the Mic Drop Genesis NFT collection to celebrate its birth year. With this programme, the company is entering the world of blockchain. The Pepsi Mic Drop Genesis NFT is a generative-style collection of unique NFTs that live on the Ethereum blockchain. Cryptocurrency prices in India today (10 Dec 2021).

As a reminder, the soft drink company was born in the year 1893. As such, the company has generated 1,893 genesis tokens using almost 50 unique attributes across six categories, including accessories, microphones, stages and more.

HOW DO I CLAIM: Drop is only for folks who make it onto our waitlist WEN WAITLIST: Opens TOMORROW! Turn on notifications 🔔 HOW DO I KNOW IF I MADE IT: Go to https://t.co/5s3znVsQzJ on 12/14 and connect your wallet. If you made it there’ll be a “mint” button ☑️ — Pepsi (@pepsi) December 9, 2021

Pepsi will be offering users a chance to mint NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for free via the Ethereum network, excluding a small transaction fee, which is also called 'Gas'.

Why is Pepsi getting into NFTs, you ask? Simple: It's because of you. We wanna rock your world, and future NFT drops will let us live new experiences together: music, entertainment, community...you name it. So buckle up. Big things are coming 🚀 #NFTCommunity #WAGMI — Pepsi (@pepsi) December 9, 2021

Pepsi has also organised a waitlisting process to ensure an equitable experience for users. The Mic Drop wallet waitlist opens on December 10 at 12 pm EST on micdrop.pepsi.com. To mint one of Pepsi Mic Drop NFTs, users will need MetaMask Chrome extension or they can download the app and sign-up. Pepsi Mic Drop NFT will be free, but consumers will need to pay a small transaction fee (referred to as gas) to the Ethereum network to mint the NFT. Ethereum Whale ‘Gimli’ Reportedly Adds 28 Billion Tokens of Shiba Inu to Its Portfolio.

Consumers can directly deposit to their MetaMask wallet or use a popular exchange like Coinbase, Gemini, or a service like MoonPay to acquire a small amount of ETH. Typically 0.1 ETH will be more than sufficient for gas, but the gas can vary depending on how busy the network is.

It is important to note that consumers who make it into the waitlist will only be eligible to mint the NFT. To check that, users can head over to micdrop.pepsi.com on December 14, 2021, and connect their wallets. If they have made it, there will be a 'mint' button available.

