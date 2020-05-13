Poco F2 Pro With a 64MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications

Poco F2 Pro (Photo Credits: IANS)

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Poco on Tuesday launched a new flagship 'Poco F2 Pro' with quad-camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 ship via an online event for global market. The Poco F2 Pro price is set at 499 euros for the base 6GB 128GB storage variant, while 8GB + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of 599 euros. The smartphone houses a quad rear camera setup headed by a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 5MP tele-macro shooter, a 13MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

There is a 20MP pop-up selfie camera on the front. Poco F2 Pro Smartphone Launching Today; Watch Live Streaming of Poco’s Launch Event.

The phone arrives in four colours - cyber grey, electric purple, neon blue and phantom white. The price and availability of Poco F2 Pro for the Indian market are yet to be revealed. In terms of specifications, it is a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro which was launched in the Chinese market in March.

The device features a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400) HDR10 AMOLED display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and runs MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10.