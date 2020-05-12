Poco F2 Pro Smartphone Launching Today; Watch Live Streaming of Poco’s Launch Event

Poco F2 Pro (Photo Credits: Poco Twitter)

Poco F2 Pro smartphone is all set to debut in the global market. The smartphone is most likely to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro. The company shared a poster on its official Twitter handle revealing the launch date & time of the Poco F2 Pro Smartphone. The launch event of the handset will take place at 20:00 GMT+8 (5.30 pm IST). Poco F2 Smartphone Likely to Be Launched on May 12; Company Sending Out Media Invites.

The company will be broadcasting the event on its official YouTube, social media accounts & Poco global website. You can also watch live streaming in the embedded video below. Poco so far has revealed nothing much but only the phone's name. The handset is rumoured to be a rebranded model of Redmi K30 Pro. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, Poco F2 Pro will feature an all-screen display without a punch-hole camera or notch.

The Smartphone is likely to come equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 64MP sensor, a 13MP Wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor & a 5MP macro lens. Expected to be fuelled by a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC will power the Poco F2 Pro. The smartphone might come in two storage variants i.e. 128GB & 256GB.

The rebranded model of Redmi K30 Pro may be launched in blue, purple, white & either black or grey shades. At the front, there could be a 20MP snapper for stunning selfies & video calls. As far as the prices are concerned, the Poco F2 Pro could start from EUR 570 (Rs 46,800) for 128GB storage whereas the 256GB storage model could cost 749 EUR (Rs 61,400).