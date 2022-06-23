Poco, the Chinese tech giant, is all set to host an event today. During the event, the company will launch the F4 and X4 GT smartphones in the global market. The launch event will commence at 5:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Poco's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco F4 5G Global Launch Set for June 23, 2022; Check Details Here.

In terms of specifications, Poco F4 is said to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 2400x1080 pixels, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, a 48MP triple rear camera module, a 20MP selfie camera and more.

The most exciting POCO product launch is coming! Get ready to unveil #AllTheStrengths of the new smartphones. Tune into #POCOF4 and #POCOX4GT global launch event on June 23rd at 20:00 GMT+8. https://t.co/1fLKdm6Vhq — POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 23, 2022

On the other hand, Poco X4 GT is likely to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 20MP front snapper and more. Poco will announce the official prices of both F4 and X4 GT smartphones during the launch event.

