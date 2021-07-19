Poco India has silently added a new 4GB RAM variant to the M3 line-up in the country. Priced at Rs 10,499, the new base variant of the budget smartphone sits below 6GB + 64GB. Previously, the Poco M3 phone was available in two storage options - 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The affordable variant of the Poco M3 is available for purchase via Flipkart. Poco India Mocks OnePlus in Its Recent Tweet, Claims F3 GT To Offer More Than Nord 2.

It's important to note that the 6GB variant costs Rs 11,499, while the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499. The phone is available in three shades - Cool Blue, Power Black and Poco Yellow.

As far as specifications are concerned, the 4GB RAM variant packs the same specs as the other variants. It sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. It also gets a waterdrop notch on top housing an 8MP selfie camera. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. The processor is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, there is a triple camera module at the back. It consists of a 48MP primary camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

