Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday officially launched a new budget phone in the Indonesian market. The phone is already in sale in Europe in November 2020. The phone is priced at Rp.1,899,000 which is around $136. The main highlights of the phone are Snapdragon 662 SoC, 48MP triple rear camera, and more. Poco C3 Sells Over 10 Lakh Units in India.

The newly launched Poco M3 phone is offered in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. As far as the prices are concerned, the 4GB variant is priced at Rp.1,799,000 ($136) while the 6GB version will cost Rp.2,299,000 ($164). Both the variants will be available at introductory prices of Rp.1,799,000 ($129) and Rp.2,199,000 ($157), respectively. The phone will go on sale on January 26, 2021, at 10:00 WIB(UTC+07:00).

Interested customers can get their hands on the phone that will be available via mi.com, LazadaLazadaLazada, Akulaku, and Mi Authorized stores in Indonesia.

Harga perkenalan online utk varian 4GB+64GB: Rp. 1.799.000. Eksklusif di Indonesia, #POCOM3 menghadirkan varian 6GB+128GB. Harga perkenalan, Rp. 2.199.000. 26 Januari '21, ekslusif di Lazada, Akulaku & MI:https://t.co/cO6eXjgzPxhttps://t.co/Rt0ZSIx3Luhttps://t.co/Rg8LviQRnx pic.twitter.com/kr19hSB7vI — POCO Indonesia (@POCO_ID) January 21, 2021

It will be available in three colours - Yellow, Blue and Black. As far as specs are concerned, the phone gets a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display with Dot-drop notch with a resolution of a 2340x1080 of pixels and 19.5:9 of aspect ratio. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC that comes paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Poco M3 Smartphone With Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched (Photo Credits: Poco)

For photography, the handset gets a triple camera module. It consists of a 48MP of primary lens assisted by two 2MP macro and depth sensors. At the front, there is an 8MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.0. It gets a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging with 22.5W charger, MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and more.

