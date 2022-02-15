Poco India has launched the M4 Pro 5G smartphone today in the country. The handset will be sold via Flipkart on February 22, 2022, at 12 noon in three exciting shades - cool blue, Poco yellow and power black. The device has been introduced as the successor to the Poco M3 Pro phone. Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Today, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Poco M4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants cost Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.

Poco M4 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco India)

#POCOM4Pro5G in one tweet - Dimensity 810 Processor - Up to 11GB RAM - 50MP dual camera + 16MP front camera - 6.6” FHD+ 90Hz smart display - 5000 mAh battery + 33W MMT fast charging #StepUpUrGame #POCOIndia pic.twitter.com/7LhWlc0KTY — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 15, 2022

In terms of specifications, it gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For photography, the Poco M4 Pro 5G phone sports a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port and 5G.

