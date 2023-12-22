New Delhi, December 22: Pixel 8 has emerged as a remarkable contender in the smartphone market, settling the Phone of the Year Award for 2023 from MKBHD. The Google Pixel 8 journey to the top spot is a piece of evidence to Google's commitment to excellence and innovation. With the tech giant's continuous efforts to refine and enhance the smartphone experience, the Pixel 8 stands out with its advanced features and performance. MKBHD appreciated the Pixel 8 for its display, software features, and camera, which produce incredible stills.

MKBHD Smartphone Awards 2023 places the Google Pixel 8 at the forefront of mobile technology, alongside other notable smartphones such as the iPhone 15 Pro and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Google Pixel 8's combination of technology, user-centric design, security and sustainability demonstrates why it has earned the title of MKBHD's Phone of the Year for 2023. These features and specifications not only set a new standard for smartphones but also highlight Google's vision for the future of mobile communication. GTA 6 Leaks: 18-Years-Old Hacker Arion Kurtaj From International Gang ‘Lapsus$’ Hacks Rockstar Games and Releases Game’s Clips, Sentenced for Life in Secure Hospital.

Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) Phone Of The Year Award 2023

Google Pixel 8 Features and Specifications:

The Google Pixel 8 boasts an array of features that cater to the needs of modern smartphone users. Its fast charging capability allows users to get up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes using Google's 30W USB-C charger. The smartphone also supports Qi-certified fast wireless charging and a Battery Share feature.

The Pixel 8 is powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor and Titan M2 security coprocessor,. It comes with 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM and offers two storage options: 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. Security is a feature with end-to-end security designed by Google, including multi-layer hardware security and seven years of OS update and Feature Drop updates.

Google Pixel 8 Camera and Display:

The camera system of the Pixel 8 features a 50 MP Octa PD wide camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera with autofocus. The front camera is a 10.5 MP dual PD selfie camera, offering a 95 degree ultrawide field of view. Video capabilities come with 4K video recording and features like Cinematic Pan and Audio Magic Eraser. Microsoft to Discontinue Support for Windows 10 From October 2025, PCs Could Remain Functional for Years After End of OS Support.

Display-wise, the Pixel 8 doesn't disappoint. It sports a full-screen 6.2-inch OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass. The Always-on display feature, along with up to 1,400 nits (HDR) and up to 2,000 nits (peak brightness), ensures a clear and vibrant viewing experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2023 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).