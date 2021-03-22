Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to hold an online event today. During the event, the company is expected to launch the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3 smartphones globally. The virtual event will commence at 8 pm GMT (5:30 pm IST) and will be streamed via Poco Global's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live broadcast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco X3 Pro phone is expected to be launched in India on March 30, 2021. The company will be holding an online event for the same. Poco X3 Pro Renders & Specifications Leaked Ahead Of India Launch.

Ahead of the launch, the specifications of both phones have been leaked online. Poco X3 Pro is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The biggest POCO launch of the year is happening tonight at 20:00 (GMT+8). You do not want to miss it! #PowerMeetSpeed pic.twitter.com/fmkCJswqSb — POCO (@POCOGlobal) March 22, 2021

The handset is likely to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the phone will come with a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and two 2MP snappers. At the front, there could be a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Poco X3 Pro (Photo Credits: Shopee Vietnam)

On the other hand, Poco F3 is rumoured to be a re-branded version of the Redmi K40 that was launched in China last year. Last week, a tipster Ishan Agarwal leaked several renders and specifications of the upcoming device. The smartphone will come with a 48MP triple rear camera setup and a 6.67-inch Infinity-O display. It is speculated to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256Gb of internal storage. The Poco F3 could be fuelled by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options may include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS, Infrared and a USB Type-C port.

Coming to the pricing, the Poco X3 Pro is expected to be priced at VND 7,990,000 (approximately Rs 25,200) for the 8GB & 256Gb model whereas the 6GB & 128GB variant could be offered around $300 or $322 (approximately Rs 21,700 - Rs 23,300). Poco F3 might be sold at Rs 22,500.

