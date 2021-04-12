The Poco X3 Pro Smartphone yet again will be made available for online sale tomorrow. Interested buyers can get their hands on the handset at noon via Flipkart. The main underlines of the flagship killer are Snapdragon 860 SoC, 48MP quad cameras, 5160 mAh battery and more. The phone comes in two variants - 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB. It also gets three colour options - Graphite Black, Golden Bronze and Steel Blue. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC Launched in India at Rs 18,999.

Talking about price, the smaller 6GB variant costs Rs 18,999 while the bigger 8GB model will retail at Rs 20,999. In terms of offers, the phone will be available with an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on transactions made on ICICI bank credit cards and EMI.

This should keep y’all busy until the #POCOX3PRO sale hits @flipkart tomorrow at 12 PM.#PROformance pic.twitter.com/V3fxVwXfP3 — POCO - Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) April 12, 2021

As far as specifications are concerned, the phone packs a 6.67-inch DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC that comes clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, it comes with a 48MP quad rear camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front snapper is a 20MP sensor for video calls and selfies. The phone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.

