When the Indian government banned PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), gamers in the country were quite disappointed. However, in the past months, many reports highlighting PUBG’s possible comeback gave hope to the Indian mobile gamers. And now it seems, it certainly is back, but with a different name, and maybe some twists and a lot of gaming features! After a lot of anticipation, the logo of Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced on May 6, 2021, by Krafton, the South Korean company behind PUBG, as its dedicated game for the Indian market. The new battle royale game is hyped to bring a premium, AAA multiplayer gaming experience along with exclusive in-game events. But there’s still a lot to know about the game. The website for Battlegrounds Mobile India is live, but when and where can you download the game? What is the official launch date? In this article, let us check what is known so far.

In November 2020, PUBG Corporation had announced that it will bring back PUBG Mobile to India. However, at the time, it had not revealed a timeline for the launch of the game in the country. Until last month, when the official YouTube channel for PUBG Mobile India uploaded a video suggesting that the launch of the game is imminent in the Indian market. Some leaked messages and files increased the speculations, but nothing was confirmed. But on May 6, 2021, the official website for Battlegrounds Mobile India has gone live.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Date: When and Where to Download?

The logo launch has already created much hype among creators. But there is still a lot of things that are unknown. There is still no information regarding the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date yet. The Battlegrounds Mobile India’s download links or when it will be activated remains unknown so far. However, the latest reports suggest that it is likely to be released by the end of May or June 2021. It seems gamers will have to wait for a while.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: What Is Known So Far

The official PUBG Mobile website was terminated, but now the new website for Battlegrounds Mobile India has confirmed the game is hailing back. However, it is worth noting that nowhere on the official website, was there a mention of ‘PUBG.’ Developer Krafton in its official release touted that the game will offer a world-class AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. Besides, exclusive in-game events like outfits and features will also be made available with tournaments and leagues. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. Battlegrounds Mobile India will also have a period of pre-registration before the launch.

More details on the launch are awaited. Meanwhile, gamers are advised to keep a watch on the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India, as any information related to the game, its launch date, download link and more will be updated on the site.

