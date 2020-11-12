PUBG Corporation has made an announcement that it is planning to launch a new game especially for the Indian users, which will be called PUBG Mobile India. Now, this is very good news for the PUBG fans in the country. After PUBG ban in India, the company was reportedly exploring new ways to provide the PUBG experience to India. PUBG Corp has not yet revealed the release date of the upcoming battle royale game but has laid out plans to invest in India to grow local video game, esports, IT & entertainment industries. PUBG Banned in India: Gaming App Among 118 Chinese Mobile Apps Banned by Modi Government.

PUBG | (Photo Credits: Flickr)

The company announced its plans to create an Indian branch of PUBG that will help in communicating with players & provide then localised services. It also aims to hire over 100 employees that will specialise in business, esports & game development to strengthen its gaming service. For this plan, Krafton Inc, the parent company of PUBG Corp. plans to invest around $100 million in India.

PUBG Mobile India will keep the privacy & security of Indian players' data as its top priority & will conduct regular audits, verifications on the storage systems that hold personal identifiable information of Indian users to fortify security. The gaming content will be specially customised for Indian gamers to get feedback from them. The game will now be set in a virtual simulation ground with new characters & green hit effects.

