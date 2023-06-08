New Delhi, June 8: The Realme 11 Pro Series 5G has finally been launched in the Indian market. It has been designed in partnership with GUCCI Prints designer Matteo Menotto.

Both the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro To Sport Periscope Zoom Cameras: From Specs and Launch Date, Here's All We Know.

The 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, a 1260Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 950 nits brightness.

The Full HD+ screen comes with TUV Rhineland double eye protection certification. It is also the first smartphone with 20,000-level automatic brightness adjustment and AI backlight adjustment technology.

Both smartphones are backed by a 5000mAh battery. While the Realme 11 Pro supports 67W fast charging, the Pro+ supports 100W fast charging and comes with a built-in SUPERVOOC S power management chip.

The Dual SIM (nano + nano) smartphones run Android 13 OS with Realme UI 4.0 on top. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res Audio.

Cameras

On the back, the Realme 11 Pro sports a 100MP rear camera (f/1.75 aperture, OIS) and a 2MP macro camera (f/2.4). However, the Pro+ sports a 200MP 1/1.4″ Samsung HP3 sensor (f/1.69), 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) and a 2MP 4cm macro camera (f/2.4).

For selfies, the Realme 11 Pro sports a 16MP front camera (f/2.45 aperture). On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro+ features a 32MP front camera (f/2.45 aperture). Infinix Note 30 5G Tipped To Integrate ChatGPT Into Voice Assistant: From Price to Specs, Here's All We Know.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ Price

The Realme 11 Pro is priced in India at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models cost Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. It comes in Astral Black, Oasis Green and Sunrise Beige colours.

On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro+ comes with a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The top-end (12GB + 256GB) model costs Rs. 29,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2023 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).