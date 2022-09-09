Realme C30s is confirmed to be launched on September 14, 2022. Ahead of its launch, the pricing of the handset has been leaked online. According to TheCluesTech, the price of Realme C30s will start at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB + 32GB model and Rs 8,799 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. The device is also listed on the Amazon India website, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Set For September 13, 2022.

Realme C30s will sport a 6.5-inch display. It will be powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC. The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In addition to this, the device will get a single speaker grille, Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The entertainment superstar is here! The all-new #realmeC30s is packed with powerful features in a sleek design to open the door towards #NayeZamaneKaEntertainment 🤩 Launching on 14th September, 12:00PM Know more: https://t.co/IFhQlmhGH5 pic.twitter.com/k96NKkjGhP — realme (@realmeIndia) September 8, 2022

Realme C30s will come equipped with a single rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its launch.

