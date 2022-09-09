Realme Narzo 50i Prime India launch is confirmed for September 13, 2022. The company teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime India launch will take place on the above-mentioned date at 12:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Realme India's official YouTube channel. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Teased on Amazon, India Launch Soon.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime is also listed on the Amazon India website, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. It is already official in Malaysia and available on AliExpress with a price tag of $142 for the 3GB + 32GB model and $157 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Make a statement! Style comes easy with the beautiful Stage Light Design in the #realmeNarzo50iPrime. Your companion to become #MightyInStyle. Know more: https://t.co/oOAcEJYx2u pic.twitter.com/plpXqMIF6n — realme (@realmeIndia) September 9, 2022

The handset will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Under the hood, the device will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612. It will flaunt a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front snapper. The smartphone will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery and will be offered in dark blue and mint green colours.

