Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker, is all set to launch its Realme GT 5G handset in the home country. Earlier this month, Realme employees unveiled that the company's upcoming flagship smartphone will debut after the Chinese New Year 2021 with the name 'Race'. Now, Realme CMO Xu Qi has released a poster suggesting that the device will be launched in China on March 4, 2021 at 2 pm local time as Realme GT and not as Realme Race. Realme Race Smartphone to Be Powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC, Likely to Be Launched After Chinese New Year.

Realme GT (Photo Credits: TENNA)

Realme GT 5G is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset. According to the icons placed at the bottom-left of the poster, the refresh rate, fast charging and chipset might be the key features of the upcoming device. The handset is likely to sport a 6.81-inch OLED display with up to 160Hz refresh rate. As far as fast charging is concerned, the Realme GT 5G is expected to come with 125W UltraDart fast charging support.

Realme GT (Photo Credits: Realme)

As per a new report, the 5G flagship phone will be available in plain leather and glass back editions. In addition to this, it is the same phone that was recently spotted on TENNA certification website with a model number RMX2202. The handset is rumoured to feature a punch-hole display, a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 'GT' logo at the back. Realme GT 5G could be offered with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of in-built storage and is likely to run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 operating system. Moreover, the phone is expected to arrive in India as it has received the BIS certification.

