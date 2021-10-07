Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker will launch the GT Neo2 smartphone in India on October 13, 2021. This piece of information has been released by the company on its official Twitter account revealing its launch date and time. As per the teaser, the handset will be launched at 12:30 pm IST and will be live-streamed via Realme India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. The company has also set up a dedicated microsite on its official India website which reveals several specifications of the phone. Realme GT Neo2 Specifications & Colours Tipped Ahead of India Launch.

Realme GT Neo2 was launched in China last month at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 28,500) for the 8GB + 128GB model, CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,800) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Realme GT Neo2 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Unmatched Power Inside! The #realmeGTNEO2 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G Processor for a truly powerful performance. It is indeed the Best 5G Processor in the Segment. #EverythingInNEO Launching at 12:30PM, 13th October on our official channels.https://t.co/m2ilqmjcih pic.twitter.com/r1TtNedSQK — realme (@realmeIndia) October 7, 2021

The high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256Gb storage costs CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 34,200). So we expect the Indian prices to be somewhere around it.

Realme GT Neo2 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme GT Neo2 will feature a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Realme GT Neo2 (Photo Credits: Realme)

It will come packed with a 5,000mah battery with 65W SuperDart charging support and claimed to offer 0-100 percent in 36 minutes. Realme GT Neo2 will be offered in three shades - Neo Green, Neo Blue and Neo Black. For photography, it will get a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. The GT Neo 2 will run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0.

