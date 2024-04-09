Mumbai, April 9: Vivo T3X 5G has been rumoured to launch in India with a massive 6,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon built on 4nm architecture. The Vivo T3X launch date in India is expected to be between April 19 to 22. With the new T3X, the company is said to expand its current Vivo T-series in Indian market. The latest Vivo T3X price in India will be lower than Rs 15,000.

Vivo India has confirmed that it will reveal the Vivo T3X 5G processor on April 12, 2024. The Vivo T3X 5G will pack a processor that offers an over 560K AnTutu score. Vivo has published some details on the Flipkart microsite, confirming that the smartphone battery will be revealed on a different date, April 15, 2024. iQOO Z9 Turbo Specifications and Design Leaked Online Ahead of Launch; Check Processor, Display, Camera and Expected Price of Upcoming iQOO Smartphone.

Vivo T3X 5G Teaser Video Shared By Vivo India:

The all-new #vivoT3X 5G is on its way to level up the Turbo energy in your life. Know more https://t.co/SrcvfjPD8y#comingsoon #GetSetTurbo pic.twitter.com/A47irkn4wP — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 9, 2024

Vivo T3X Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch:

Vivo T3x 5G complete specifications of Indian variant. 4GB+128GB 🥲😂 📱 6.72" FHD+ LCD display 120Hz refresh rate 🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 🍭 Android 14 📸 50MP+2MP rear 🤳 8MP front camera 🔋 6000mAh battery ⚡ 44 watt charging 🚿 IP64 rating - 7.99mm thickness -… https://t.co/avqvqMeS76 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 9, 2024

Vivo T3X 5G Specifications, Features Leaked Online

According to a popular leaker on X called Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Vivo T3X 5G will be launched with a 6.72-inch 120Hz LCD panel with FHD+ resolution. The user further mentioned that the T3X 5G from Vivo will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, a massive 6,000mAh battery, and 44W fast-charging support.

Vivo T3X 5G is expected to sport a 50MP main camera on the rear and a 2MP additional camera. The smartphone is expected to offer an 8MP front-facing camera. Vivo's new T3X 5G is said to be introduced with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. Additionally, the smartphone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 7.99mm thickness. iQOO 12 5G Desert Red Anniversary Edition Sale Starts Today at 12 PM in India; Check Price, Specifications and Sale Details.

According to the user on X, the Vivo T3X 5G will feature a 4GB RAM option and 128GB internal storage. The weight of the new Vivo smartphone is said to be 199 grams. Vivo has confirmed that it will reveal more details of its new T-series smartphone on April 12, 2024. The Vivo T3X is reportedly expected to be launched in India between April 19 and 22 under Rs 15K.

