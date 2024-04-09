New Delhi, April 9: Google is gearing up for the upcoming release of Android 15. Google Android 15 is rumoured to introduce a new feature called “Private Space” that is anticipated to enhance user privacy on their devices. The feature, named “Private Space” is expected to add an extra layer of security and personal space within the Android OS.

As per a report of Business Today, Google Android 15 may come with a new feature called "Private Space". The feature is still under testing phase. The Private Space feature in Android 15 is speculated to allow users to keep certain apps and data separate from the rest of the device, making it accessible only through additional security measures. The I/O developer conference on May 14 will see Google unveil a range of new features for the Android operating system. Among these updates could be the introduction of a Private Space feature, which might be a significant addition to Android 15. Google Find My Device Update: Tech Giant Upgrades Find My Device Network on Android; Know How To Use It.

How Android 15 Private Space Works?

As per a report of Android Authority, the "Private Space" on Android can be set up by going to Settings, Security & privacy and requires user authentication for setup. During setup, users have the option to sign in with a separate Google account specifically for Private Space to keep data and history separate. Users can opt to use their existing screen lock or create a new one for enhanced security for preventing unauthorised access to Private Space. After setup, Private Space can be accessed from the home screen app drawer, identified by a Private strip and lock icon. Inside Private Space, a selection of preloaded apps including Google Camera, Chrome, Photos and with the option to install more. When using apps within Private Space, a lock icon displays in the status bar to remind users of their data privacy. Google New Feature Update: Tech Giant Working on ‘Lookup’ Button To Identify Unknown Callers; Check Details.

Notifications from apps in "Private Space" are minimised on the lock screen by default, with options to toggle the visibility of sensitive notifications. Users can configure settings such as automatic locking of "Private Space", changing the screen lock and the option to hide or delete it entirely. If chosen to be hidden when locked, "Private Space" will not appear in the app list, requiring a search to launch it again. This setup enhances user privacy and security by creating a distinct and secure space for private apps and data, while allowing for customisation in notification and access settings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).