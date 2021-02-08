Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker has introduced another affordable 5G phone in the home market. Dubbed as Realme V11, the handset comes with a notched display with slim bezels on all the three sides but gets a thick chin. The handset is offered in a single variant option and two colours. The main underlines of the phone are a massive large 5,000mAh battery, dual rear camera setup, 18W fast charging and more. Realme Race Smartphone to Be Powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC, Likely to Be Launched After Chinese New Year.

Realme V11 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

As far as prices are concerned, the Realme V11 5G gets a starting price of CNY 1,199 which is approximately Rs. 13,500 for the single 4GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in two shades - Vibrant Blue and Quiet Grey. Talking about the availability, it will go on sale via the Realme China website. As of now, the company hasn't revealed any information regarding international availability of the phone.

Realme V11 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Specification-wise, the Realme V11 5G packs a 6.5-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that comes clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory which can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

Realme V11 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

For photography, there is a dual rear camera module at the back, housed in a rectangular layout company by an LED flash. It comprises of a 13MP primary lens assisted by a 2MP shooter. There are not many details available about the front placed in a notch. It is backed by a huge 5,000 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, and more.

