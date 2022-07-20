Redmi K50i smartphone will be launched today in India. The launch will begin at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live via Redmi India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live broadcast here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Redmi K50i 5G India Price Tipped Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Redmi K50i is listed on the Amazon India website, which reveals that it will go on sale during the Prime Day sale. The Prime Day Sale will commence on July 23, 2022.

1 Hour to Go➡ #RedmiKIsBack. Energy level = #LiveExtreme!! Super excited for the arrival of #RedmiK50i. Stay tuned for an extreme #Giveaway ft. #MonsterEnergyIndia. pic.twitter.com/oXqBHIHGkj — Redmi India | Redmi K50i (@RedmiIndia) July 20, 2022

In addition to this, its price has been leaked online by tipster Abhishek Yadav. According to Yadav, the smartphone will cost Rs 25,999, and there will be a 10 percent discount for users using ICICI Bank and SBI cards.

Redmi K50i is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, 67W turbo charging support, a 144Hz refresh rate and a liquid cool 2.0 system.

