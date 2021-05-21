Xiaomi-owned Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 10 5G Series in the Chinese market on May 26, 2021. Ahead of the launch, the Redmi Note 10 Ultra device has been reportedly spotted on the Xiaomi China website. The listing has now been removed. Previous reports had claimed that the Redmi Note 10 5G Series will comprise Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro+ 5G phones. As per the Xiaomi website listing, it seems that instead of the Pro+ model, the company will introduce the Redmi Note 10 Ultra phone. Redmi Note 10 5G Series To Be Launched on May 26, 2021.

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

As per the Xiaomi China Website, Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G will be priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,427) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The handset will also made available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations. In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G is likely to come packed with a 6.53-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

The upcoming device could come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Xiaomi website listing also reveals the rear camera module. A new report has claimed that it is likely to feature a 100MP main camera. Apart from this, nothing much is known. The company will announce the prices and other details of the Redmi Note 10 5G Series during its launch event.

