Xiaomi-owned Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 8 (2021) smartphone globally soon. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the device on its official global Twitter account revealing its design and key specifications. As per the teaser, Redmi Note 8 (2021) looks similar to the Redmi Note 8 which was launched in 2019. The device has been teased in two shades - Blue and White. Redmi Watch First Online Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Mi.com.

As per the teaser image on the official Xiaomi Twitter account, Redmi Note 8 (2021) will feature a 6.3-inch waterdrop notch display with thin bezels and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Say "Helio" to the #RedimiNote8 2021!#ThePerformanceAllStar provides you with superior performance AND a super smooth experience! pic.twitter.com/WXAX5JvrBY — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 23, 2021

The smartphone will sport a quad rear camera setup. All four sensors are placed vertically in an elongated capsule-shaped camera module. Reports have claimed that the handset will get a 48MP main camera.

The handset will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The device is likely to be offered with 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage, a 4,000mAh battery and a 22.5W fast charging facility. As of now, nothing much is unknown about the Redmi Note 8 (2021). A new report has revealed that the phone will only be launched in the global and European Economic Area (EA) and Russian markets.

