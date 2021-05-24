Xiaomi-owned Redmi Watch is all set to go on the first sale today in the Indian market. The watch was launched in the country a couple of weeks ago along with the Redmi Note 10S smartphone. The smartwatch will be made available for sale in India at 12 noon via Flipkart and Xiaomi India website. The wearable costs Rs 3,999 and will be offered in three watch case colour options - Black, Ivory and Blue. Redmi Note 10S & Redmi Watch Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications Here.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Watch features a 1.4-inch TFT LCD Colour display with a resolution of 320x320 pixels.

Redmi Watch (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

#MiFans, its time to #WearYourVibe & Find your tribe! 🎉 The #RedmiWatch comes with Music Control, 200+ watch faces, a 3.56cm Full-touch display & up to 10 DAYS of Battery which will never let your party stop! 🤩 FIRST SALE | 24th May, 12 NOON! 🕕 Link: https://t.co/iORqqXi0Ej pic.twitter.com/am8hwp3ARO — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 23, 2021

The wearable offers 11 sports modes including hiking, walking, indoor cycling, swimming, freestyle, cricket, treadmill and trail running. It also comes with heart-rate monitoring, sleep detection, guided breathing, target setting, air pressure detection, step counter features.

Redmi Watch (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Redmi Watch is 5ATM water-resistant and comes with over 200 watch faces. The smartwatch is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge by the company.

Redmi Watch (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

In addition to this, it can last up to 10 hours on continuous GPS mode. Connectivity options include GPS, GLONASS for precise tracking and Bluetooth v5.1. The watch also gets four strap shades - Black, Blue, Olive Ivory.

