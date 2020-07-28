Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM variant is all set to go on first sale tomorrow in India. The firm confirmed about the sale date of the phone on its official Redmi India Twitter handle. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in India this March. The smartphone will be made available for sale tomorrow at 12 Noon via Mi.com only. Sale offers include double data benefits with Rs 298 & Rs 398 unlimited packs, 5 percent discount using Amazon Pay on ICICI Bank Credit cards & no-cost EMI as well as standard EMI options. Prime Members The other two variants i.e 6GB RAM + 64GB storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will also be on flash sale tomorrow. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 pm on Amazon & Mi.com; India Prices Hiked Due To GST.

In terms of specifications, the mobile phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The smartphone comes powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset & will be available in three shades - Aurora Blue, Glacier White & Interstellar Black. The mobile device comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32MP snapper for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

📢 Third time is always the charm! 3️⃣rd #NoteWorthy announcement of the day! 🤩 8GB + 128GB variant of #RedmiNote9ProMax goes on sale for the 1️⃣st time this Wednesday! 📸 #64MP Quad Camera 🎮 SD 720G 🔋 5020mAh battery 🛰️ ISRO's NavIC built-in 🇮🇳 RT this MAXciting news! 🔄 pic.twitter.com/0a3yKbR9R8 — Redmi India - #BackToPrime (@RedmiIndia) July 27, 2020

The handset will be offered with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB. In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes packed with a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Additionally, the mobile phone gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared, a USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm audio headphone jack. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is Priced at Rs 19,999 for 8GB & 128GB configuration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).