Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone soon. On Friday, reports claimed that the Galaxy A52s support page was live in India. Now, the specifications of the phone have been leaked online. As per WinFuture, the Galaxy A52s will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. Samsung Galaxy A12 Smartphone With Exynos 850 Chipset Launched in India; Priced From Rs 13,999.

The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For photography, it will get a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro snapper and a 5MP depth camera. The device will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A52s will run on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 on the top and could be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. As per leaks, the Galaxy A52s could be priced at EUR 449 (approximately Rs 39,000). Moreover, it will be made available in multiple colours.

