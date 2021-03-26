Samsung, the South Korean technology giant will be launching the Galaxy F02s phone in India soon. Ahead of its official debut, the prices of the handsets have been leaked online. The rumoured handset is likely to be priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant. However, the 4GB + 64GB storage model will be priced at Rs. 9,999. It was previously spotted on the Google Play Console listing revealing specifications and features, similar to that of Galaxy M02s. Moreover, the handset reportedly is a rebranded version of Galaxy A02s, that is already available in other markets. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Variant To Be Launched in India Next Week: Report.

The prices of the phone were tipped by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter, wherein he shared some screenshots of a listing. The screenshots revealed that the 3GB variant carried a model number E025FE, while the 4GB RAM version has an E025FF model number.

The upcoming Galaxy F02s could be a rebranded version of Galaxy M02s or the Galaxy A02s. Having said that, we can expect the specs to be inline with the two. The India-spec Galaxy M02s comes 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notch display with a resolution of 720x1,560 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. It is important to note that the South Korean company hasn't announced any information on the Galaxy F02s yet. So, it would request all our readers to take this information with a pinch of salt.

