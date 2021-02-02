Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to unveil its Galaxy M02 smartphone today in the Indian market. Ahead of the unveiling, the upcoming budget device has been listed on Amazon India that reveals its key specifications. The Amazon listing also reveals that the Galaxy M02 will be priced below Rs 7,000 and will be the second product under the Galaxy M-series. The unveiling of Galaxy M02 will take place at 1 pm IST. Samsung Galaxy M02 to Be Launched on February 2, 2021; Listed on Amazon India.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy M02 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with thick bezels. The handset will flaunt a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there will be a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The device will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone is expected to be a re-branded model of Galaxy A02s that was launched in November last year. The phone is likely to come in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The launch date of the handset will be announced today.

