Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, officially unveiled the Galaxy M13 smartphone in the home country. The device is listed on the official Samsung website, revealing its key specifications and design. Samsung is yet to announce the pricing of the Galaxy M13 smartphone. Samsung Rolls Out Google Assistant for Galaxy Watch 4.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M13 gets a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display, an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset comes equipped with a 50MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M13 runs on Android 12 based One UI Core 4.1 out of the box. It will be offered in deep green, orange copper and light blue colours. Connectivity options include a dual-SIM card slot, LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy M13 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

