Samsung Galaxy A03 is expected to be launched soon as its support page has gone live on the Indian website. The handset with model number - SM-A032F/DS (dual SIM) was recently spotted on the India site. It's worth noting that the support page for the handset also went live on the Russian website. Samsung To Bring Its One UI 4 Mobile Interface Design to Windows Laptops: Report.

Do note, the support page doesn't reveal the phone’s specifications. However, we have a fair idea of what will be on offer thanks to recent leaks and reports. Believing the rumour mill, the budget phone is likely to be powered by a Unisoc chipset, and will run Android 11 out of the box. It could be a down-specced version of the Galaxy A03s.

Samsung Galaxy A03s (File Photo)

Under the hood, there could be a Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The internal storage can be expanded further via a microSD card. It is said to pack a 5000mAh battery but may miss out on 15W fast charging support.

The handset may sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display. There could be a triple rear camera module consisting of a 13MP primary lens, and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth. It is likely to be priced in India somewhere around Rs 10,000.

