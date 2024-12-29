Mumbai, December 29: Samsung's flagship smartphone, Galaxy S24 Ultra, is available at a significantly lower price than before. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G was launched in India on January 17, 2024, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC at INR 1,29,999 for 256GB storage, INR 1,39,999 for 512GB storage, and INR 1,59,999 for 1TB storage. The smartphone was launched at a slightly higher price than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In January 2025, the South Korean tech giant is set to introduce its new lineup, including Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and standard Samsung Galaxy S25 models. Besides these models, the company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim version, which cannot be confirmed. Amid the excitement of the new smartphone launches, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price dropped significantly in India. Samsung Patents Eye-Tracking Smart Glasses, Self-Adjusting Galaxy Ring 2 Feature and AI-Powered Imaging Technology for Upcoming Launches: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in India; Discount, Offers, Availability (Flipkart)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available on Flipkart with a 9% discount on the official price of INR 1.29 lakh. This effectively makes the device's price INR 1,21,999 with INR 8,000 less. Further, interested customers can avail of bank offers for up to INR 12,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card and get 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. It is also available on No Cost EMI starting at INR 10,167 per month. The exchange offer on the device is INR 38,150, which would lower the price. The price is for a 256GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in India; Discount, Offers, Availability (Amazon)

On the other hand, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone is available at INR 1,21,999 with a 512GB variant. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G for 512GB was INR 1.39 lakh in India. This would make the device available at INR 18,000 less than the original price. Further, interested customers can buy the device with a no-cost EMI of INR 9,575. Samsung Group Affiliates’ Market Value Drops 23% in 2024 Due to Sluggish Performance of Its Key Affiliate Samsung Electronics: Report.

The prices of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra dropped ahead of its launch in January 2025. The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with several highlighting features, such as Galaxy AI, a flagship rear camera setup, and faster performance.

