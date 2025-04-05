New Delhi, April 5: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch has reportedly been delayed, which was initially scheduled for April 2025. As per reports, the new expected launch date is now in May 2025. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be the slimmest model Samsung has ever released, highlighting the company’s focus on sleek design and advanced technology.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to come in three colour choices. It may include Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver. The new model is expected to showcase a sleek design and might measure 5.8mm in thickness, making it one of the sleekest smartphones on the market. As per reports, the Galaxy S25 Edge launch date is expected to be on May 13, 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price in India is expected to be between INR 1,13,000 and INR 1,32,000. POCO C71 Price, Sale Date Specifications and Features Revealed; Know All About Newly Launched POCO C71 and POCO C71 Airtel Version.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to come with a titanium frame to offer enhanced durability while keeping the weight under 162 gm. The Galaxy S25 Edge may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor to deliver high performance. It may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, it is likely to be equipped with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to provide protection against scratches and drops. CMF Phone 2 Officially Teased, Likely To Launch Soon in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a dual camera setup at the rear. It may come with a 200MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra-wide lens. The device may offer a 12MP front camera. The upcoming smartphone from Samsung may be equipped with a 3,900mAh battery. It is likely to support 25W fast charging support.

