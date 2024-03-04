New Delhi, March 4: Samsung is expected to launch its most anticipated Tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024. The speculation around the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 has been increasing, with leaked information suggesting that its launch could be imminent.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 price for Europe has surfaced online. The leaked price indicates that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 might arrive as a mid-range tablet in the European market. Samsung has not officially announced the release date, the leak provides a glimpse into what might be expected from the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 tablet. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launched With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 6100+’ Processor in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Samsung's Latest Smartphone From Galaxy F Series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 is rumoured to come in three colour options: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink and a fresh Light Green variant. The tablet is expected to feature a 10.4-inch display and will likely to be powered by an Exynos 1280 processor. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 is also rumoured to run on the latest Android 14-based One UI 6 platform. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 is said to include a 6840mAh battery, which might support 15W wired charging. Nothing Phone 2a Price Leaked Ahead of Launch on March 5; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features of Upcoming Mid-Range Smartphone From Nothing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Price (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 is expected to be available in both Wi-Fi-only and LTE models. The leak suggests that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 with Wi-Fi only will likely be priced at EURO 429 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and EURO 489 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. For the LTE connectivity model, the 4GB + 64GB variant is expected to be priced around EURO 459 and for the 4GB + 128GB variant, the price will likely be around EURO 519.

